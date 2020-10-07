Butterfly garden is now complete

The New Hampton Elementary second grade students from the 2018-2019 school year started the project shaped like a butterfly with the help of those at the Twin Ponds Nature Center, said Chickasaw County Conservation Board Naturalist, Matt Crayne.

“They raised funds to purchase the plants for the butterfly garden and in turn planted the plants as well, I think they planted all of them. This will be good because they can see the finished product. It was old railroad ties and last fall we got the new timbers in for the outline of the butterfly…things were kind of on hold for awhile and [the mulch just came] so hopefully it’s looking good!”