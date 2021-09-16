Bypass Refuge Area to get ‘master plan’

Brian Moore has big plans for what he thinks can be a gem for the Chickasaw County Conservation Board.

And even though the longtime director of the board won’t be around — in an official capacity, at least — to see the changes at the Bypass Refuge Area on New Hampton’s west side, he’s getting the ball rolling when it comes to the wetland area the Conservation Board has owned since 2015.

“We had our eye on this for a long time, and now that we have it, we definitely have some ideas on how we want to proceed,” said Moore, who is retiring from his post early in 2022. “It’s just a beautiful area and it’s already being used a lot, but the idea is to make it more accessible, make it more I guess user friendly.”

If Moore could snap his fingers and do a little magic, the 113-acre site would get a trail that would connect with New Hampton’s TRIBE Trail and maybe even one that would take walkers and bike riders out to Airport Lake Park, an outdoor education center and another trail that would make it easier for anglers to access the two ponds on the property.

“All that unfortunately costs money,” he said, “but our goal is to get an official master plan so that we can go after

larger grants. We know this is going to take years to accomplish, but we need to start someplace.”

