Byrne, Zoll and Troyna win Chickasaw County contested races

Fri, 11/09/2018 - 7:00pm Bob Fenske
King fends off challenge from Scholten, Reynolds gets full term as governor, but Democrats also have reasons to celebrate election
Bob Fenske

Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors candidates went 1-1 in Tuesday’s election as Tim Zoll kept his District 1 seat while Dan Carolan lost his District 5 seat.
Zoll held on to his seat in a relatively tight race with Democrat Jim Allison in a district that covers the southwestern portion of the county, including the city of Nashua.
Zoll received 477 votes, or 52 percent, according to unofficial results, while Allison garnered 440, or 48 percent. The results won’t be official until the Board of Supervisors canvasses the election results this coming Tuesday.
But Democrats will now have a 3-2 majority on the board after Jason Byrne beat GOP incumbent Dan Carolan in the District 5 race that includes much of the eastern part of the county, including the cities of Lawler and Fredericksburg.
Byrne, who held the seat before losing to Carolan in the 2014 election, received 645 votes, or 56.9 percent while Carolan had 488 votes, or 43.1 percent.
— For more information, see the Nov. 9 New Hampton Tribune and Nov. 8 Nashua Reporter.

