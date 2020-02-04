Home / News / Cabinet maker finds joy in ‘creating’
New Vision Woodworking owner and operator Adam Underwood stands next to the latest investment ­— a Northtech planer — he has made in his business that is located at 700 N. Linn Ave., and despite the Coronavirus situation, Underwood says New Vision remains “incredibly busy. I don’t know if it’s because people are home but we’ve got plenty of work through probably May.”

Thu, 04/02/2020 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
New Vision Woodworking owner has no regrets about taking the plunge
Bob Fenske

Adam Underwood stood in his shop at New Vision Woodworking, talking about the business he created in New Hampton four years ago this July.

He talked about the positives — the support from New Hampton, the growth in the business, the chance to be creative, the purchase of new, state-of-the-art equipment …

Any downsides?

“Not really, except for maybe this: When people hear ‘custom cabinets,’ they immediately think really expensive,” Underwood said, “and that’s just not the case. We can do a lot in all kind of price ranges, and all we’re asking is that people give us a chance. It doesn’t cost you a dime to get an estimate from us.”

