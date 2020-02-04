Cabinet maker finds joy in ‘creating’
Adam Underwood stood in his shop at New Vision Woodworking, talking about the business he created in New Hampton four years ago this July.
He talked about the positives — the support from New Hampton, the growth in the business, the chance to be creative, the purchase of new, state-of-the-art equipment …
Any downsides?
“Not really, except for maybe this: When people hear ‘custom cabinets,’ they immediately think really expensive,” Underwood said, “and that’s just not the case. We can do a lot in all kind of price ranges, and all we’re asking is that people give us a chance. It doesn’t cost you a dime to get an estimate from us.”
