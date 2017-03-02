Cake decorating class learns many skills

The Adult Education Classes that the Husky Wellness Center offers recently held their cake decorating class. Carol Goddard has been baking and decorating cakes for 36 years and was the instructor for the class. Carol started out in the Easter's Super Value store in Charles City. The bakery manager encouraged Carol to take a tube of icing and some decorating tips and go home and practice. That is exactly what she did. "I practiced at home and then attended Riches Baking School in Appleton, Wis. Most of my education came from practice and reading books."Carol also worked at Hy-Vee in the bakery. "I would help at graduation time if the girls got behind but my main job was to oversee the daily operation of the bakery."For the complete story see the 2/2/2017 Nashua Reporter.