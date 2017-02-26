Calendar has major changes

New Hampton schoolchildren will spend fewer days at school next year if an academic calendar presented to the School Board on Monday is approved.But Superintendent Jay Jurrens was quick to point out that the number of hours students will spend in the classroom will remain roughly the same.Jurrens is proposing the district drop its “early outs’ for professional development and, instead, use four full days for teacher training.Currently, the district dismisses students two hours early on two Wednesdays a month for professional development. The 2017-18 calendar would give students a full day off of school in October, November, March and April.For the complete story see the 2/24/2017 New Hampton Tribune.