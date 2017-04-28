Camping season opens

The camping season officially opened last weekend in Nashua. Campers come from all over the state as well as out of state to camp in Nashua at Cedar View Campground. The busiest time for the park is, of course, Nashua’s Water over the Dam Days Annual Celebration. Memorial weekend, whom a lot of people have dubbed “opening camping weekend” is very busy along with July fourth and Labor Day Weekend.If you camp in Nashua at Cedar View Park there are a few rules that need to be followed.All campers must register. Registration receipt must be on campsite post within one hour of arrival. Only registered vehicles allowed on a campsite. Fires in designated areas only. Do not move fire rings. No glass or trash in fire rings. Respect other campers and the facility. Pets must be on a leash and owners are required to clean up after pets. Only two pets per site. Quiet time is from 10:30 p.m. - 6:00 a.m. To reserve a space, pay and park in designated camping area. Boat trailers must be parked in designated area outside of camping area.For the complete story see the 4/28/2017 Nashua Reporter.