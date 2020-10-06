Capacity restrictions lifted but social distancing remains in place

Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday announced that she’s lifting “capacity limits” for bars, restaurants, theaters and the like, effective 8 a.m. this Friday.

However, she said those businesses must still maintain 6 feet of social distancing between customer groups, and that all businesses must continue to follow reasonable social distancing, increased hygiene practices and other public health measures.

“Eliminating the capacity restrictions will allow businesses the flexibility to adjust their specific operations,” Reynolds said, “accordingly to best meet the needs of their employees and customers.”

She also said pool will be allowed to reopen for more than just lap swimming and swimming lessons if they follow public health guidance and social distancing guidelines, but the Iowa Department of Public Health has yet to release what those guidelines are.

Reynolds said the state continues to see the number of hospitalizations and positive cases decrease, which is why she said she was able to do away with the capacity limit.

New Hampton Parks and Recreation Program Manager Tara Hackman said the city’s Park Board will meet once the department receives the IDPH guidelines to determine if New Hampton’s pool will open this summer.