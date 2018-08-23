Home / News / Capping off a great season

Capping off a great season

Thu, 08/23/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
A year in which the pool became cool again comes to a close
By: 
Bob Fenske

The lull never came this summer to the New Hampton Municipal Pool.
“Usually, by August, honestly it gets a little dead out there in August,” New Hampton Parks and Recreation Director Rick Kramer said Sunday, “so I’ve caught myself the last couple of weeks thinking, ‘Next month, it’s going to quiet down.’ And the reality is it’s August.”
And the other reality is this: Sunday was the final day of the season at the pool, although the Splash Pad will remain open at least through Labor Day.
To put it simply, 2018 was a renaissance year for the old pool that underwent a dramatic makeover after it closed last year.
— For more on this story, see the Aug. 21 New Hampton Tribune.

