Carnegie celebrates game that made the ‘Iowa Girl’ famous

When the 25th anniversary of the final Iowa high school girls’ six-on-six basketball game approached in 2018, assistant professor at the University of Iowa Karen Mason wanted to do something special to commemorate this piece of the state’s history.

“I’ve really been interested in the phenomenon of six-on-six girls’ basketball,” Mason said. “I thought it was a great time to make a traveling exhibit that will go around the state and tell the history of six-on-six.”

The exhibit that celebrates the game that led to the term the “Iowa Girl” has been on display in the Carnegie Cultural Center since June 24 and will be run thorugh Aug. 17.

