Carnegie director ‘wants you’ at concert

Carnegie Cultural Center Director Jill Eike probably would have picked a different day — and date, for that matter — but the chance to host a Cedar Valley Chamber Music concert was simply too good to pass up.

And now she’s hoping to draw a big crowd to Trinity Lutheran Church on Saturday, July 14, for a concert titled “Love’s Labour’s Lost,” which will feature works written by composers Gustav Mahler, Claude Debussy and Josef Labor.

Eike’s concern is this: That’s a busy Saturday.

— For more on this story, see the July 6 New Hampton Tribune.