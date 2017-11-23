Carnegie gets boost with heritage award

New Hampton’s Carnegie Cultural Center (CCC) received a boost in prestige on Nov. 10, as they were named as this year’s “Outstanding Partner Site,” at the 13th Annual Golden Silo Awards, presented by the Silos and Smokestacks National Heritage Area.

“What an honor,” said Jill Eike. “We’re just one of 106 other museums in our area, all telling the story of agriculture.”

Eike, CCC director, accepted the award on behalf of the CCC, and former long-time director Juanita Andersen, currently the group’s archivist, was also present to receive the honor.

“It’s great to be recognized for the contributions we make, and have made,” Eike said. “It’s been 20 years as an early site, and we’re still growing.”

Silos and Smokestacks National Heritage Area is one of 49 federally designated heritage areas in the nation and is an Affiliated Area of the U.S. National Park Service. Through a network of sites, programs and events, the organization interprets farm life, agribusiness and rural communities – past and present. The heritage area covers 37 counties in the northeast quadrant of Iowa.

The 13th-annual event took place at Hotel Winneshiek and Opera House in Decorah, and guests feasted on a plated meal of all Iowa-style food and sipped on Iowa’s finest beer and wine. Live entertainment was provided by bluegrass and gospel band, “GrassRun.”

Awards are presented to individuals and organizations whose contributions demonstrate excellence in preserving and telling America’s agricultural story, both past and present. The “Outstanding Partner Site” award, given to the CCC, honors a Partner Site that has shown excellence in interpreting the story of American agriculture.

