Carnegie gets a little extra help with its trains

After living with some unmovable exhibits for some time now, the Carnegie Cultural Center staff were grateful to find Darren Ferreter who could put their trains back on the track and get their circus moving again.Carnegie Director Jill Eike said she brought in Model Railroad Dreams owner Darren Ferreter to bring the New Hampton museum’s exhibits back to reliable operating condition.Model Railroad Dreams, LLC is a Model Railroad layout builder that provides design, consultation, upgrade and repair services.Ferreter spent the day at the Carnegie and was able to make day-to-day use of the center’s exhibits much more reliable.“Exhibits and museums are not like home train sets,” said Ferreter. “These are used a lot more often and have a lot more wear and tear.”Eike was happy to say that not just half of the exhibits work now, but all.“Some things haven’t been working for years,” she said.Ferreter has been a lifelong model railroader and recalls beginning to play with train sets at the age of three. He has been blessed with lots of repair work throughout the country and has created exhibits in Coralville, Marion and Cedar Rapids.He has been running his business, Model Railroad Dreams, full time now for eight years.“I will sometimes live in someone’s house for a week getting the job done and working on their train sets,” said Ferreter.For the complete story see the 2/21/2017 New Hampton Tribune.