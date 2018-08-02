Carnegie getting set for a busy weekend

It’s a weekend of art for young and old alike at the Carnegie Cultural Center in New Hampton.

Things get started with the creation of some clay creatures on Saturday afternoon and end with a reception for Decorah artist Mary Ann Gloe on Sunday afternoon.

“Come Clay With Me,” will take place from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, as New Hampton High School art teacher Melissa Nelson will lead a class of students aged from Kindergarten through 12th grade — and parents/grandparents/mentors are encouraged, but not required, to join in the fun.

"Creatures are the best, because there is no right or wrong, and you get to indulge in your imagination,” said Nelson.

“Kids can dig in literally and get their hands dirty with this class. It is great for them to work and mold their ideas into something tangible,” said CCC Director Jill Eike. “They are almost always happy with their creations.”

Each child or parent group will make one clay creature. There will be a $20 material fee per creature. All material/tools will be provided. No experience required, and finished clay creatures will be available for pickup after they have been fired.

Eike said that the clay creature-making is a two-part project.

“We are hoping to have part a pajama art party embracing the artist in us all, by watching the Romana and Beezus Movie after painting /glazing our creations,” she said. The second part of the project is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 23 from 6-8 p.m.

The CCC is a Blue Star Museum program participant, all children of active duty military are encouraged to come and create for free.

On Sunday afternoon from 2-3 p.m. the CCC will host a reception for 81-year old artist Mary Ann Gloe of Decorah. Gloe’s work is currently on display at the CCC, in an exhibit entitled, “A Retrospective – 23 Years of My Eclectic Art Life.”

“Sharing her process, educating, that is her specialty,” Eike said of Gloe. “Budding young artists and aspiring adult artist will all get something from her presentation Sunday.”

For more of this article, see Friday's Tribune.