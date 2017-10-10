Carnegie has an artsy day

Jill Eike walked out the door of the Carnegie Cultural Center Sunday evening a little after 6:30 p.m.

“I’m leaving the Carnegie, and my feet are killing me,” she said, but her voice still was filled with enthusiasm. “Wow, what a day.”

Yes, indeed, as the little museum in New Hampton had itself one very large day.

At noon, the Carnegie hosted a musical program featuring University of Iowa professor Ksenia Nosikova and her students.

Three hours later, the museum was home to a “gallery talk” by Ann McGregor, whose “Seeking the Sublime” art is on display.

“The arts are alive and well in New Hampton,” Eike said. “It just makes my heart sing to see the number of people who came to Trinity and to our museum today.”



For more of this article, see Tuesday's New Hampton Tribune.