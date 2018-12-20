Carnegie has its own ‘train man’

A Cedar Rapids man has joined the Carnegie Cultural Center as a model train and electronics consultant for a year, thanks to a gift from the United Fund.

Center Director Jill Eike, said the position filled by Darren Ferreter allows the facility to continue to highlight its model train collection and other electronic exhibits.

Ferreter works on maintaining several permanent displays at the center and owns a company called Model Railroad Dreams that specializes in layout design and support services, model train repair, prototype designs, and upgrades.

He also sets up special displays. For example, during the recent evening with Santa, Ferreter created a one-day only electronic train and toy display that represented the period from 1948 to 1959.

— For more on this story, see the Dec. 18 New Hampton Tribune.