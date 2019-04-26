Carnegie has a lot going on, beginning with painting class Saturday

Carnegie Cultural Center Director Jill Eike knows Saturday is a busy day with New Hampton High School’s prom and everything, but she has the perfect way for students and parents to relax before their big night.

The New Hampton museum is noting a watercolor painting workshop with former New Hampton High and current St. Joseph Community School

teacher David Prehm that runs from 9 a.m. to noon.

The workshop, titled “A Lesson in Painting Birch Trees,” will run from 9 a.m. to noon, and the fee for the workshop is $40 for adults and $25 for students.

“It’s been slow, but we’re hoping we can pick it up,” Eike said when asked about registrations. “There’s a lot going on — when isn’t there? — but David’s so good and he does so few of these. I’m really hoping it will pick up.”

Those who would like to attend the event can either pre-register by calling 641-394-2354 or by emailing info@ acarnegiecutlrualcenter.org.

As she pushed for more workshop attendees, Eike also announced two other upcoming programs — a nature and photography walk and the Carnegie Cultural Center Concert Series.

