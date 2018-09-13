Home / News / Carnegie to hold artist reception Saturday

Carnegie to hold artist reception Saturday

Thu, 09/13/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Museum’s exhibit celebrates former Lawler man’s career as graphic artist
Mira Schmitt-Cash

A retrospective exhibit of the nearly four-decade graphic art career of a Lawler area native is on display now at the Carnegie Cultural Center. 
Lawler native Richard Blazek, whom the University of Iowa has employed for over 38 years as a graphic artist, will meet with the public on Saturday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the museum at 7 N. Water Ave.
The exhibit is open through Oct. 12. Hours are Thursday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m.
Carnegie Director Jill Eike recommends the exhibit for students who have an interest in digital or graphic art or design.
“You will realize this kind of thing is everywhere,” Eike said.
— For more on this story, see the Sept. 11 New Hampton Tribune.

