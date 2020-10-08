Home / News / Carnegie to host annual Farewell to Summer Concert Sunday

Carnegie to host annual Farewell to Summer Concert Sunday

Mon, 08/10/2020 - 12:40pm Bob Fenske
Bob Fenske

The Carnegie Cultural Center will hold its annual Farewell to Summer Concert this coming Sunday at Mikkelson Park.

The Sugar Daddys Jazz Band, which has performed in Northeast Iowa for more than 33 years, will provide the music, beginning at 7 p.m. in the band shell.

The group specializes in jazz of all times, from Dixeland to Big Band.

The concert begins at 7 p.m., and those attending are asked to bring their own lawn chairs.

