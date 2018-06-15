Home / News / Carnegie offers up savory program

Carnegie offers up savory program

Fri, 06/15/2018 - 7:00am Bob Fenske
Author helps kick off exhibit ‘Kitchen Klatter’ with Iowa food history
Bob Fenske

By the time Darcy Maulsby finished her program Sunday at Carnegie Cultural Center, the 50 or so people who attended the event were … well, they were hungry.
Maulsby, the author of “The Culinary History of Iowa,” shared some great stories during the kickoff to the Carnegie’s latest exhibit, “Kitchen Klatter,” which celebrates one of the most important rooms of homes in the area.
“I think we were on to something with the whole idea of celebrating the kitchen,” Carnegie Director Jill Eike said, “because we always have such great memories of them growing up.”
— For more on this story, see the June 15 New Hampton Tribune.

