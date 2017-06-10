Carnegie ready for artsy Sunday

It will be a feast for both the ears and the eyes on Sunday in New Hampton, as the Carnegie Cultural Center will host “A Day of Art,” starting at noon with a performance by the University of Iowa College of Music piano students at Trinity Lutheran Church in New Hampton. Dr. Ksenia Nosikova and her students will perform masterpieces for your enjoyment.

Then Ann Bishop McGregor will be at the Carnegie Center at 3 p.m. to discuss her process and inspiration, as she captures the beauty of Northeast Iowa landscapes. McGregor’s work is currently on display in the CCC until Nov. 5. The exhibit is a pastel show entitled “Seeking the Sublime.” There will be an open house Sunday — a gallery talk and public reception at the Carnegie Center with McGregor — from 3-5 p.m. McGregor will be talking from 3-3:30 p.m.



