Carnegie ready to show off beer

It’s definitely one of the most unique exhibits in the history of the Carnegie Cultural Center, and one could say “Cheers to Craft Beer” is going to go “interactive” this Sunday, June 13.

From 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. that day, the New Hampton museum will host a reception for the exhibit that includes a history of beer in general and the rise of craft beers in recent years in particular.

And here’s the proverbial carrot: The event is billed as a “beer tasting reception” as officials from five area breweries — Limestone Brewers in Osage, Pivo Brewery in Calmar, SingleSpeed in Cedar Falls, Tellurian Brewery in Charles City and Toppling Goliath in Decorah — will allow those 21 and older to taste the latest in craft brews.

“It’s really a fascinating story, the whole beer story as well as how craft breweries have become so popular that is,” said Irene Frantzen, the Alta Vista woman who researched and help bring the exhibit to the Carnegie. “I don’t drink beer to get sauced, I drink craft beers for the uniqueness, the different flavors and the great taste. “And as Tom [her husband] and I have visited craft breweries, one of the things that’s hit us is how community minded they are.