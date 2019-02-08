Carnegie thrilled with musicians’ return

As the seven o’clock hour approached on a recent Saturday evening, musicians make their last minute preparations at Trinity Lutheran church while eager patrons filed into their seats ready for a night of music.

Carnegie Cultural Center Director Jill Eike took to the front of the aisle to welcome Hunter Capoccioni, the founder and artistic director of Cedar Valley Chamber Music.

After a few remarks about the evening’s program “Le Salón Romantique,” Capoccioni joined his fellow musicians in finding their spots at the front of the church.

For more on this story see the July 30 Tribune.