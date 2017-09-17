Carnegie to unveil newest exhibit on Sept. 25

“Seeking the Sublime,” a pastel show featuring Ann McGreggor, will be the next exhibit at the Carnegie Cultural Center, starting Monday, Sept. 25.

McGreggor, who has her work in galleries and sales outlets in Charles City and Nashua, is an award-winning artist who works in soft pastels and depicts scenes of Iowa landscape and agriculture.

“Having grown up on a farm in Iowa, I have an appreciation for sights in the Midwest,” McGreggor said. “Through the years, I have discovered that indeed, Iowa is a beautiful place.”

McGreggor’s paintings in this show portray the everyday scenes that surround her where she lives in northern Iowa.



