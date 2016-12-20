Carnival shows kids healthy food can be both fun and tasty

For parents of high school students who have spent what seems like a lifetime avoiding fruits, the scene provided a little irony. There were New Hampton High School Family Consumer Science students — under the guise of a carnival — urging young preschool students to go healthy when it came to snacking. “Sometimes, it’s hearing from a high school student rather than a parent that helps the younger children make the right choice,” Family and Consumer Science teacher April Schmitt said. “It’s a great learning experience not only for the younger students, but also for my high school students.”For the complete story see the 12/20/2016 New Hampton Tribune.