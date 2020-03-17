Carnival smiles galore!

There’s another elementary school carnival in the books with lots of happy kids to prove it.

The flood of smiling painted faces leaving the elementary school last Friday night was armed with balloon animals, candy bags, cakes, cookies, stuffed animals and more, and in their wake was a trail of successful fundraising.

Dennis Pagel, a teacher at the elementary school, Letterman advisor and one of the chairs of the carnival committee, says the funds raised are used for things like “field trips, classroom supplies and some different theater performances at the Gallagher Bluedorn” for the school.

