Case of West Nile confirmed

One case of West Nile Virus has been identified in Chickasaw County, and the virus is on the rise statewide, says Public Health Director Kathy Babcock.

Statewide, Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reports 39 con-

firmed cases of West Nile virus — and 34 suspected cases under investigation for 73 “confirmed and probable” human cases — as of last Friday, which is before Chickasaw County’s case was reported. Three people have died from it.

West Nile virus is transmitted by mosquitoes.

