Home / News / Case of West Nile confirmed

Case of West Nile confirmed

Fri, 09/21/2018 - 5:00pm Bob Fenske
Public Health director confirms case in county, says virus is on the rise
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

One case of West Nile Virus has been identified in Chickasaw County, and the virus is on the rise statewide, says Public Health Director Kathy Babcock.
Statewide, Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reports 39 con-
firmed cases of West Nile virus — and 34 suspected cases under investigation for 73 “confirmed and probable” human cases — as of last Friday, which is before Chickasaw County’s case was reported. Three people have died from it.
West Nile virus is transmitted by mosquitoes.
For more on this story, see the Sept. 21 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here