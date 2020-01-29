Home / News / Caucuses are now less than a week away

Caucuses are now less than a week away

Wed, 01/29/2020 - 5:00pm Bob Fenske
Dems, GOP to meet next Monday to lead off the race for president
By: 
Bob Fenske

A week from today [Tuesday], we will be free, for the politicians will have Iowa in their rear-view mirrors as they head to New Hampshire.

In other words, we have six more days of political commercials, phone calls and visits to endure … or enjoy, if politics are your passion.

Both Democrats and Republicans will hold their caucuses on Monday night, beginning at 7 p.m.

For more on this story see the January 28 Tribune.

