Caucuses are now less than a week away
Wed, 01/29/2020 - 5:00pm Bob Fenske
Dems, GOP to meet next Monday to lead off the race for president
By:
Bob Fenske
A week from today [Tuesday], we will be free, for the politicians will have Iowa in their rear-view mirrors as they head to New Hampshire.
In other words, we have six more days of political commercials, phone calls and visits to endure … or enjoy, if politics are your passion.
Both Democrats and Republicans will hold their caucuses on Monday night, beginning at 7 p.m.
