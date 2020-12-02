Home / News / Caucuses, at least in a way, kick off race for president
Stapleton Township Democrats discuss issues during their caucus that was held at the Lawler City Hall last Monday.

Caucuses, at least in a way, kick off race for president

Wed, 02/12/2020 - 5:00pm Bob Fenske
Local residents love grassroots feel, but app snafu delays Dems’ results
By: 
Bob Fenske

The caucuses themselves went just fine, and those who attended them touted Iowa’s importance in the presidential election race and the fact that this was grassroots politics at its best.

“I think this is one of the things that make Iowa special,” said New Hampton resident Kevin Kennedy, who attended a Democratic caucus in the new cafeteria at the middle school. “It’s just people getting together, talking about their candidates and doing it in a respectful way.”

Lee Pool, who attended another caucus on the second floor of New Hampton Middle School, agreed.

For more on this story see the February 11 Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

