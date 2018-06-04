Home / News / Cause and friendships are hallmarks of annual Pony Express

Cause and friendships are hallmarks of annual Pony Express

Fri, 04/06/2018 - 12:16pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Bob Fenske

As Leo Deutsch pulled into the gas station early Friday morning, he looked at the sky and couldn’t help but smile.
“Look at that, it’s just beautiful,” he said, “and you know what? It’s always a beautiful day when it’s Pony Express day, isn’t it?”
It certainly was on Friday as dozens of riders made their way on a Pony Express ride that began near the Minnesota border north of Lime Springs and ended that evening in Iowa Falls.
And they were at it again on Saturday, as the riders made their way to Des Moines and Camp Sunnyside, the Easter Seals camp that has benefited from the Pony Express for 51 years.

— Read more on this story in the April 3 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here