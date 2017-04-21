Cedar River is home to eagles

The Cedar River that runs through Nashua has become home to many eagles over the last several years. The first nest was found along the Little Cedar where it dumps into the Big Cedar.Three more nests have been built just south of Howards Woods. These three nests more than likely belong to the same pair of eagles. They will build a new nest if their previous nest was unsuitable. Eagles nests average 4 - 5 feet in diameter and 2 -4 feet deep. Each year the adult pair will add 1 -2 feet of new material.Before European settlers first sailed to America’s shores, bald eagle numbers have been around half a million. Bald eagles existed everywhere in the United States.For the complete story see the 4/20/2017 Nashua Reporter.