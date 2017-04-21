Home / News / Cedar River is home to eagles

Cedar River is home to eagles

Fri, 04/21/2017 - 5:00am Brittany
First nest found along Little Cedar, more have been built
By: 
Shelly Weiss

The Cedar River that runs through Nashua has become home to many eagles over the last several years. The first nest was found along the Little Cedar where it dumps into the Big Cedar.Three more nests have been built just south of Howards Woods. These three nests more than likely belong to the same pair of eagles. They will build a new nest if their previous nest was unsuitable. Eagles nests average 4 - 5 feet in diameter and 2 -4 feet deep. Each year the adult pair will add 1 -2 feet of new material.Before European settlers first sailed to America’s shores, bald eagle numbers have been around half a million. Bald eagles existed everywhere in the United States.For the complete story see the 4/20/2017 Nashua Reporter.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here