Cedar Valley Chamber Music returns Saturday

Wed, 07/17/2019 - 5:00pm Bob Fenske
Carnegie, musicians team up for music from Paris
By: 
Bob Fenske

Cedar Valley Chamber Music is returning to New Hampton this weekend, and let’s just put it this way: Carnegie Cultural Center Director Jill Eike is pumped.

“It’s great for our community,” she said, “and last year went so well, we’re really excited to see what this year brings.”

The Cedar Falls-based company will present “Le Salon Romantique,” a program of chamber music from 19th century Paris at Trinity Lutheran Church, beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday.

For more on this story see the July 16 Tribune.

