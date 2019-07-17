Cedar Valley Chamber Music returns Saturday

Cedar Valley Chamber Music is returning to New Hampton this weekend, and let’s just put it this way: Carnegie Cultural Center Director Jill Eike is pumped.

“It’s great for our community,” she said, “and last year went so well, we’re really excited to see what this year brings.”

The Cedar Falls-based company will present “Le Salon Romantique,” a program of chamber music from 19th century Paris at Trinity Lutheran Church, beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday.

