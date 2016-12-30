Cedar View Park light display drew crowd from all over area

Car loads of people from as far as Hampton, Franklin and Black Hawk counties came to see the Cedar View Park Holiday Lights which began on Dec. 21 and ran nightly through Christmas evening. Area businesses came together to sponsor this event for families to come celebrate the holiday season in Nashua.“A few kids were very excited to go through the lighted park. It’s a good inaugural year,” said Park Board member Nat Sinnwell.For the complete story see the 12/29/2016 Nashua Reporter.