Celebrating 50!

We’re not sure which quote sums up TriMark’s big party held this past Friday to celebrate the New Hampton manufacturer’s 50th birthday.

There was TriMark employee Glen Marshall standing near his Harley-Davidson motorcycle, one complete with saddlebags manufactured at the New Hampton plant where he works.

“It’s pretty dang cool to know that these saddlebags can be found all over the country.”

There was Ric Marzolf, a member of TriMark’s senior management team.

“This is really all about the people,” he said as he scanned the crowd at the daylong celebration, “and they deserve a day like today. We’re not around for 50 years without them.”

And then there was the little boy playing on the inflatables who was asked what he thought of the birthday bash.

“Cool, man, cool.”

Indeed, the little guy may have summed it up best, for TriMark got an absolutely perfect summer day to celebrate a half century in business in New Hampton.

For eight hours, they ate, they drank and mostly, they talked about how a company that started with a different name — it was called Lynor Engineering Incorporated — and less than 10 employees back in 1971 grew to become an employee-owned firm that employs almost 500 people in its plants in New Hampton, England and China. TriMark today is New Hampton’s largest employer and one of the world’s leading innovators, designers and manufactures of vehicle door hardware.

