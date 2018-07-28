Celebrating an awesome pool

Manager Michelle Nystel has worked at the New Hampton Municipal Pool since age 12 and she has received the best feedback yet on the recent improvements, which include the addition of a drop slide and splash pad.

Of those who attended a grand opening at the improved facility on Monday, the Park Board ran out of 240 hot dogs, and more than 200 people swam and played on the splash pad, Recreation Coordinator Tara Hackman said.

“Tonight was huge,” Park and Recreation Director Rick Kramer said. “We feel good that people came out and showed us they like it.”

“This has been one of the best summers,” Nystel said. “People from out of town, out of state … tell us they don’t know of a pool as good as ours anywhere. It’s been an awesome summer. We appreciate the community so much.”

“We’re glad the weather cooperated,” Hackman added about an evening in which the temperature was an almost perfect 80 degrees and skies were clear.

