Celebrating a century

Leo Rasing smiled and laughed as he picked up his hot dog and ice cream Saturday afternoon.

“They’re throwing me a heck of a birthday party, aren’t they?”

He paused for a moment and his voice turned a bit more serious.

“This place is pretty special,” the New Hampton man said. “We’re lucky to have her.”

“This place” is Mercy Medical Center-New Hampton, the hospital that celebrated its 100th anniversary this past weekend with one heck of a three-day party.

Current and former staff members held a picnic Friday, the hospital threw its employees and the community members a party on Saturday and hospital tours and a mass were held Sunday morning.

“It went well,” said Jenny Monteith, “Maybe we were hoping for a few more people on Saturday, but even though we may not have had a great turnout, we heard a lot of wonderful things.”

