Celebrating marriage

Just ask the dozens of couples who came to Nashua’s famed Little Brown Church for its annual Marriage Reunion this past weekend.

Giving the message was Pastor John Granchie, the Little Brown Church pastor who oversaw his first Marriage Reunion.

“I forgive you. I am sorry. I love you. I was wrong,” he said. “These are just a few things couples say to keep their marriage strong even through the bad times.”

The couple that has been married the longest and were married at the Little Brown Church went to Mr. and Mrs. Andy Swenson.

They were celebrating 69 years of marriage, and Andy was asked what the secret was to sustaining a long, healthy marriage?

“Agree to everything,” he said with a smile.

