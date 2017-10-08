Home / News / Celebrating marriage
Mr. and Mrs. Andy Swenson celebrated 69 years of marriage at the Marriage Reunion.

Celebrating marriage

Thu, 08/10/2017 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
Reunion less about Little Brown Church, more about marriage
By: 
Jennifer Lantz

 

lifetime.
Just ask the dozens of couples who came to Nashua’s famed Little Brown Church for its annual Marriage Reunion this past weekend.
Giving the message was Pastor John Granchie, the Little Brown Church pastor who oversaw his first Marriage Reunion.
“I forgive you. I am sorry. I love you. I was wrong,” he said. “These are just a few things couples say to keep their marriage strong even through the bad times.”
The couple that has been married the longest and were married at the Little Brown Church went to Mr. and Mrs. Andy Swenson.
They were celebrating 69 years of marriage, and Andy was asked what the secret was to sustaining a long, healthy marriage?
“Agree to everything,” he said with a smile.
— For more on the Little Brown Church's Marriage Reunion, see the Aug. 8 Tribune and Aug. 10 Reporter 

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here