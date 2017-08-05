Cemetery commission prepares for summer

Appreciating cemeteries is a mission of the Chickasaw County Cemetery Commission who asked the Board of Supervisors to do the same when signing a proclamation for the month of May to be Cemetery Appreciation Month.The commission continues to do work on the 14 pioneer cemeteries, so named because they have twelve or fewer burials in the past 50 years.Cemetery Commission member Wally Boehmer said the group of volunteers just had a tour recently to review the cemeteries and what work needs to be done to them.“We wanted to see what condition they were in,” said Boehmer. “Some are still in need of attention.”For the complete story see the 5/5/2017 New Hampton Tribune.