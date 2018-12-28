Chamber announces 20/20 promo winners

Nashua Area Chamber of Commerce, with the help of students from Nashua-Plainfield High School, announced the winners of the Chamber 20/20 Holiday Promotion, which started on Nov. 20 and ended on Thursday.

Residents were able to use holiday punch cards while shopping at participating local businesses. The more shoppers spent, the better chance they had to win one of five prizes given by the Nashua Area Chamber of Commerce.

