Chamber discusses upcoming area events

The Nashua Area Chamber of Commerce board members held a meeting last Monday evening to discuss plans for the upcoming year.The Chamber emailed membership drive packets to all current members to renew their yearly memberships. The members also received a 2016 year in review packet to show what was accomplished by the chamber during the last year.Chamber President Terry Hinrichs was happy to report that there were new members from the community that were planning to join the chamber this coming year from the area already.Board Member Val Johnson reported, at the meeting, about the Water Over the Dam Days Mud Run problems, which can be traced back to the flooding that hit the Nashua area this past September.The Mud Run obstacles that have been used in years past are now ruined and were washed away when the flooding happened this fall. A fundraiser is currently in place to help fund costs to replace the obstacle items which are needed for this year’s Mud Run.For the complete story see the 2/9/2017 Nashua Reporter.