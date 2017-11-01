Championship day!

As New Hampton wrestling coach Nick Hemann made his way down the line to congratulate member of the 1957 state championship team, he almost lost it when he came to Larry Straw.“To see tears welling up in Larry Straw’s eyes, right there, this was so worth it,” he said. “To honor these guys, to give back something to a guy like Larry who has given New Hampton wrestling so much, man that meant a lot to me.”For the complete story see the 01/10/2017 New Hampton Tribune.