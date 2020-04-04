Home / News / Changing face of rural health care
Numerous patients who visit MercyOne New Hampton Family Clinic have nurse practitioners as their primary caregivers.

Changing face of rural health care

Sat, 04/04/2020 - 8:00pm Bob Fenske
As fewer doctors choose family medicine, nurse practitioners become more vital to clinics like MercyOne
By: 
Bob Fenske

In many ways, nurse practitioners are becoming the backbone of rural healthcare.

As more and more doctors specialize and fewer and fewer doctors go into family medicine, it is the “Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioners,” or ARNPs, of the world that are making sure Americans, especially outside of big cities, are getting excellent medical care.

Take MercyOne Family Clinic in New Hampton, for example.

For more on this story see the March 31 Tribune.

