Changing of the guard

The plan was that New Hampton High School Principal Sarah Updegraff and her husband would one day move closer to “the river,” but when an opening came up in the Eastern Allamakee Community Schools district, the move will come sooner than she expected.

Updegraff last week accepted the position of 7-12 principal at Lansing Kee, beginning with the 2020-21 school year, and she said the choice — to stay or to go? — was one of the toughest decisions she’s ever had to make.

“What made it so hard is that in so many ways, New Hampton is where I found myself,” she said. “I found my husband, I found my family and I loved my job. … But we love that area of the state, we bought a home there that we thought would be for retirement, yet when this came up … we decided it was time for the next chapter.”

