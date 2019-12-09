Home / News / Changing lives, one group at a time
The Senior Life Solutions team of Nicole Nava, Sheila Kobliska and Julie Mann pose outside MercyOne New Hampton Medical Center.

Changing lives, one group at a time

Thu, 09/12/2019 - 5:00pm Bob Fenske
Women of Senior Life Solutions at MercyOne New Hampton help give area seniors new lives
By: 
Bob Fenske

For the women of MercyOne New Hampton Medical Center Senior Life Solutions, sometimes it’s the small things that provide the rewards in their jobs.

It’s the quiet senior who all of a sudden becomes a “talker” in the group. It’s seeing a client who has gone to the doctor on an almost weekly basis be “doctor-free” for a while. It’s the conversation that takes place in the car to and from the program that is held three days a week at MercyOne New Hampton Medical Center.

Sheila Kobliska, Julie Mann and Nicole Nava have seen friendships blossom. They’ve seen depression, anxiety and loneliness diminish. In short, the women of Senior Life Solutions have seen lives change.

For more on this story see the September 10 Tribune.

