Charles City woman's body recovered from river at Chickasaw County park

The body of a Charles City woman was found Tuesday evening in the Cedar River after she was reported missing at Howard’s Woods Recreation Area, a Chickasaw County park located just north of Nashua.

Chickasaw County Chief Deputy Reed Palo said the body of Mikala Titus was recovered from the river just before 8 p.m.

“It was a long night, not so much search wise, but it’s always tough when the search doesn’t end the way you wait it to,” he said.

The Sheriff’s Office took a 911 call at 6:37 p.m., and the caller reported a missing person in the water at the park. Authorities rushed to the scene and a ground and water search was initiated, Palo said.

He said that no further information is being released because the Titus’ death remains an open investigation, pending the final report from the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny.

Assisting the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office with the search, recovering, investigation and notifications were the Iowa State Patrol, Nashua Fire Department, Ionia Fire Department, Chickasaw County Rescue Squad, Chickasaw Ambulance Service, Chickasaw County first responders, Charles City Police Department and the Iowa State Medical Examiner.