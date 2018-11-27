Home / News / Checking out 'Black Friday'

Checking out 'Black Friday'

Tue, 11/27/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
New Hampton retailers offer up deals as Christmas shopping begins in earnest
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

Brisk temperatures in the upper 30s didn’t keep a couple of men from standing outside Shopko Hometown and chatting while waiting for the store to open for its so-called “Black Friday” sale.
“It’s my first time doing ‘Black Friday,’” said Jim Kobliska of Alta Vista, referring to the first shopping day after Thanksgiving, which is famous for helping lift retailers into a positive balance or black ink for the year.
“I’m retired now so I should have extra time,” said Kobliska, who previously was working six days in a factory and farming on the weekend.
— For more on this story, see the Nov. 27 New Hampton Tribune.

