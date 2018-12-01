Chickasaw Connections makes strides against underage drinking

The Chickasaw Connections Coalition fought underage alcohol abuse on several fronts last year, as the group made strides toward achieving the long-term goals of the Iowa Partnerships for Success (IPFS) Grant.

In 2017, the group addressed alcohol advertising and promotion, arranged a media campaign, addressed the accessibility of alcohol in public parks, presented a program to middle school students, and partnered with law officials to better enforce drinking laws

The IPFS project to reduce underage drinking and youth binge drinking rates in Chickasaw County is funded by the Iowa Department of Public Health through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration (SAMHSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The group is a non-profit local coalition promoting healthy choices and healthy lifestyles for the citizens of Chickasaw County. The coalition promotes community partnerships focused on developing and maintaining healthy lifestyles to prevent and reduce youth and adult substance use. Chickasaw County was one of 12 counties awarded the IPFS grant The focus of this project is to reduce the rates of drinking and binge drinking among 12 to 20-year-olds.

“We believe in making changes in our community that will help kids make healthy choices,” stated Isabel Pool, New Hampton High School senior. “One area we think we can impact is the amount of alcohol ads people under 21 are seeing.”

