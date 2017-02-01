Chickasaw County 4-H seeks Livestock Superintendents

Chickasaw County 4-H is implementing a new livestock committee structure and currently seeks four volunteer livestock superintendents.Superintendents are needed in the areas of sheep, poultry, pet, and dog.If you have an interest in working with youth and the species listed above, please consider completing an application. 4-H experience is not necessary.A superintendent supports and advises 4-H professionals, volunteers and members to help youth grow and reach their full potential. Superintendents attend the Chickasaw County 4-H Livestock Committee meetings 4-6 times a year and communicate with Extension staff for livestock rules and revisions. The superintendent also works with the County Youth Coordinator to determine educational plans within the species area. The superintendent must be available during the Chickasaw County 4-H and FFA Achievement Fair July 10-17, 2017.Interested applicants are encouraged to apply and should obtain an application from the Chickasaw County Extension Office, or email jtweeten@iastate.edu. Application deadline is January 11th,2017.For more information please contact Jaclyn Tweeten, jtweeten@iastate.edu or 641-394-2174.