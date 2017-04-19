Chickasaw County 4-Hers participate in Clothing and Communication Day

Twenty-five youth from Chickasaw County participated in the Annual Chickasaw County Clothing and Communications day on April 2nd at the United Methodist Church in New Hampton. The day consisted of Educational Presentations, Clothing Selections, $15 Clothing Challenge, Working Exhibits, and Extemporaneous Speaking, as well as Share the Fun acts followed by a Fashion Show. In the Educational Presentation Exhibits, youth provided a presentation on a topic of their choice to inform an audience. In the clothing selection, youth choose an outfit that represents their goal or intended use for the outfit. The outfit may be purchased from any source. The $15 clothing challenge participants chose an outfit that represents their goal or intended use of the outfit. The outfits entered in the $15 challenge must be purchased at a garage sale or consignment type shop and cost less than $15. In the Working Exhibit participants interact with an audience and teach them about a topic of their choice. The working exhibit category is a hands activity for the audience. In the Extemporaneous Speaking category youth are encouraged to develop communication skills by providing the opportunity to think, organize thoughts and prepare a speech on a given topic in thirty minutes. Share the Fun provides an opportunity for youth to display their talents. Share the Fun includes dancing, singing, magic tricks, or other forms of entertainment.For the complete story see the 4/18/2017 New Hampton Tribune.