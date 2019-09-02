Home / News / Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors, Feb. 4, 2019

Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors, Feb. 4, 2019

Sat, 02/09/2019 - 11:47pm Bob Fenske

Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors met Feb. 4, 2019, starting with the 10 a.m. appointment including updates on the Radio Communication Tower Project leading up to the vote on the pre-bond levy ahead of the March 4 budget hearing. This is a playlist of 12 videos spanning through 11:53 a.m. and will cycle through once the first one is complete. The county's Risk Management rep gives a presentation in the interim. Apologies that there are a few minute lapses in places since the camera was malfunctioning.

